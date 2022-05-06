Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company continues to perform well on the back of the unique customizable experience that it offers across its four platforms, Eat, Drink, Play and Watch. This along with emphasis on higher mix of amusements and a leaner operating model bode well. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include a new menu, optimized marketing, technology investments and expansion of entertainment options. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Although a majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below the pre-outbreak level. Also, the rise in wages and commodity inflation are concerning.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.27. 37,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

