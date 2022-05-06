David J. Tooley Purchases 4,500 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director David J. Tooley bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

