DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

