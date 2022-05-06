DCC (LON:DCC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,250 ($90.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,160 ($101.94) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,205.29 ($90.01).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,180 ($77.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,849.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,984.18. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($63.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,520 ($81.45).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.