DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,917. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

