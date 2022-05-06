Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DEX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

