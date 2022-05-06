Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DEX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
