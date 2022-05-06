Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

DCTH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

