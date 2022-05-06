Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

