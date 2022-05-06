DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00250315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $715.47 or 0.01985519 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

