Deluxe Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deluxe by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

