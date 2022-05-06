Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Deluxe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

