Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Denbury stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. Denbury has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Denbury by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.97.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

