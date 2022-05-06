DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to report $965.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $966.60 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,837. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

