Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $343.68. 74,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,711. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $343.98 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.