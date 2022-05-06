Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 23,276,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,346,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.