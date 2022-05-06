Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 1,940 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 95,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,599,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,443,004. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

