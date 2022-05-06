Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 30,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

