Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,551. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

