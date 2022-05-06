Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,391. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

