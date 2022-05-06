Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

