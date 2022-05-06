Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $505,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $19,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

