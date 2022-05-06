Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 21.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 54.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $16.16 on Thursday, reaching $298.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

