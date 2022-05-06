Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Progressive were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Progressive stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.