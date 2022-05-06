Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

PFE stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872,393. The firm has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

