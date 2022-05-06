Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit stock traded down $38.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.86. 2,109,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.11 and its 200-day moving average is $549.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

