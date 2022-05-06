Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,057 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Macy’s by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 674,584 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 417,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

