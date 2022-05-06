Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,581 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 12,634,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The firm has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

