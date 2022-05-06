Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 45 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $466.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.14. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

