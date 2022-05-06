Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 581 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.46. 8,179,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,661. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

