Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.08. 84,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,574. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.