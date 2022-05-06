Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.