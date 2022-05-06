Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

