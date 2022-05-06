Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $162.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of AMG opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

