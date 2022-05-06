Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

JCI stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. 134,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

