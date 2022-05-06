Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.05) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €11.99 ($12.62) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($10.91) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($16.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

