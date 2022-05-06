Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($78.70) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

