DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $25.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,960. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.58 and a 200 day moving average of $496.75.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,670,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.