DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. 19,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,581. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

