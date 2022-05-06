DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to the robust surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. This marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings and sales beat. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, leading to strong sales and improved merchandise margin. The bottom line gained from the gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. Its store expansion initiatives and solid online show bode well. However, it has been witnessing higher freight costs and supply-chain issues. As a result, management issued a dismal fiscal 2022 view. Inflation and surging oil prices also remain concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.11.

NYSE:DKS opened at $97.41 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,342.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

