Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.
DGII traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 190,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,312. The company has a market cap of $675.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Digi International has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $25.63.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
