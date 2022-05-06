Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $502,255.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00222911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.34 or 1.95809060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,685,929 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

