DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 4,490,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
