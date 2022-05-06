DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 to $0.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.70 to $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 65,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,123. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

