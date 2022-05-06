DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million to $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.59 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70 to $0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.66 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

