DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 to $0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million to $568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.87 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 to $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.