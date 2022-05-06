Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00163365 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

