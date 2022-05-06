Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591,109 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 293,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.94% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $203,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

