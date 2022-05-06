Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $211.37 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,078,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 159,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $211,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.70 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

