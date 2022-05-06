Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Cerner worth $210,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

