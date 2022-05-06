Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 229,487 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $205,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $266.37 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

